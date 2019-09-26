Georgia Middle School officials say student has admitted to making death threat

Threat at Georgia Middle School was made Thursday, came to light Friday

Georgia Middle School officials say student has admitted to making death threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Georgia Middle School officials say student has admitted to making death threat"

Georgia, VT father hopes young people learn from Thursday's school threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Georgia, VT father hopes young people learn from Thursday's school threat"

15th annaul Wheels for Warmth fundraiser helps those in need of heat and tires

Thumbnail for the video titled "15th annaul Wheels for Warmth fundraiser helps those in need of heat and tires"

Harbor Freight recognizes local skilled trades teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harbor Freight recognizes local skilled trades teacher"

Stefanie Schaffer: 'I haven't just survived, I'm learning how to truly live'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stefanie Schaffer: 'I haven't just survived, I'm learning how to truly live'"

Vermont tests disaster skills in a catastrophic exercise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vermont tests disaster skills in a catastrophic exercise"

This Place in History: Embodiment of Agriculture

Thumbnail for the video titled "This Place in History: Embodiment of Agriculture"

Actor who played Officer Clemmons on 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' honored at Vermont Arts Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Actor who played Officer Clemmons on 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' honored at Vermont Arts Awards"

Strong relief effort for North Hero family that lost 2 boys in fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strong relief effort for North Hero family that lost 2 boys in fire"

Wisconsin officials check out F-35s in Vermont

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wisconsin officials check out F-35s in Vermont"

Jury acquits former state Sen. Norm McAllister of sex crime charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jury acquits former state Sen. Norm McAllister of sex crime charge"

Clinton County election officials roll out new technology ahead of early voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinton County election officials roll out new technology ahead of early voting"

News Videos

Georgia Middle School officials say student has admitted to making death threat

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Georgia Middle School officials say student has admitted to making death threat"

Georgia, VT father hopes young people learn from Thursday's school threat

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Georgia, VT father hopes young people learn from Thursday's school threat"

15th annaul Wheels for Warmth fundraiser helps those in need of heat and tires

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "15th annaul Wheels for Warmth fundraiser helps those in need of heat and tires"

Harbor Freight recognizes local skilled trades teacher

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Harbor Freight recognizes local skilled trades teacher"

Stefanie Schaffer: 'I haven't just survived, I'm learning how to truly live'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stefanie Schaffer: 'I haven't just survived, I'm learning how to truly live'"

Vermont tests disaster skills in a catastrophic exercise

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vermont tests disaster skills in a catastrophic exercise"

This Place in History: Embodiment of Agriculture

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "This Place in History: Embodiment of Agriculture"

Actor who played Officer Clemmons on 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' honored at Vermont Arts Awards

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Actor who played Officer Clemmons on 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' honored at Vermont Arts Awards"

Strong relief effort for North Hero family that lost 2 boys in fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Strong relief effort for North Hero family that lost 2 boys in fire"

Wisconsin officials check out F-35s in Vermont

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wisconsin officials check out F-35s in Vermont"

Jury acquits former state Sen. Norm McAllister of sex crime charge

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Jury acquits former state Sen. Norm McAllister of sex crime charge"

Clinton County election officials roll out new technology ahead of early voting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinton County election officials roll out new technology ahead of early voting"

Weather

Skytracker Forecast (Oct. 25, 2019)

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Skytracker Forecast (Oct. 25, 2019)"

Champlain Valley, Northern New York & Montreal Regional Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Champlain Valley, Northern New York & Montreal Regional Forecast"

Northeast Kingdom Regional Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Kingdom Regional Forecast"

Southern Vt. & NH Regional Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Southern Vt. & NH Regional Forecast"

Recreation Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Recreation Forecast"

Champlain Valley, Northern NY & Montreal Regional Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Champlain Valley, Northern NY & Montreal Regional Forecast"

Northeast Kingdom Regional Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Kingdom Regional Forecast"

Southern Vt. & NH Regional Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Southern Vt. & NH Regional Forecast"

Recreation Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Recreation Forecast"

Skytracker Forecast (Oct. 25, 2019 AM)

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Skytracker Forecast (Oct. 25, 2019 AM)"

Recreation Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Recreation Forecast"

Champlain Valley, Northern New York & Montreal Regional Forecast

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Champlain Valley, Northern New York & Montreal Regional Forecast"

Local Sports

High School Huddle Quarterfinals (Part 1)

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Huddle Quarterfinals (Part 1)"

High School Huddle Quarterfinals (Part 2)

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Huddle Quarterfinals (Part 2)"

High school field hockey quarterfinals (Oct. 24)

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "High school field hockey quarterfinals (Oct. 24)"

UVM men's basketball transfer Daniel Giddens trades in the Deep South for Vermont

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "UVM men's basketball transfer Daniel Giddens trades in the Deep South for Vermont"

Cardinals defeat St. Mike's in exhibition

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cardinals defeat St. Mike's in exhibition"

UVM basketball talks upcoming season on Media Day

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "UVM basketball talks upcoming season on Media Day"

Burlington fends off Colchester in playdowns

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Burlington fends off Colchester in playdowns"

Norwich women's hockey to begin exhibition play

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Norwich women's hockey to begin exhibition play"

No. 7 Boston College women's hockey holds off Vermont

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "No. 7 Boston College women's hockey holds off Vermont"

Middlebury football stays perfect with win over Wesleyan

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Middlebury football stays perfect with win over Wesleyan"

High school football highlights (Oct. 19)

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "High school football highlights (Oct. 19)"

High School Huddle Week 8 (Part 2)

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Huddle Week 8 (Part 2)"

This Place in History

This Place in History: Embodiment of Agriculture

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "This Place in History: Embodiment of Agriculture"

This Place in History: Edwin Drake

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "This Place in History: Edwin Drake"

This Place in History: James Hope

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "This Place in History: James Hope"

This Place in History: Lemuel Haynes

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "This Place in History: Lemuel Haynes"

This Place in History: Martin Henry Freeman

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "This Place in History: Martin Henry Freeman"

Forever Home

Forever Home: Precious

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Forever Home: Precious"

Forever Home: Burt

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Forever Home: Burt"

Forever Home: Ludo

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Forever Home: Ludo"

Forever Home: Apollo

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Forever Home: Apollo"

Morning Brew

Inside the 'Little Lou' Tiny House

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Inside the 'Little Lou' Tiny House"

44's Finest Nachos: Burger Bar

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "44's Finest Nachos: Burger Bar"

At The Box Office: Joker

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "At The Box Office: Joker"

Little house on the prairie

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Little house on the prairie"

It's not much, but it's home

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "It's not much, but it's home"

THE Space saver

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "THE Space saver"

The tiny house revolution

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The tiny house revolution"

Taking spooking seriously

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Taking spooking seriously"

THE Haunted House to be at this season!

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "THE Haunted House to be at this season!"

Scaring Clinton County for 25 years

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Scaring Clinton County for 25 years"

Super painful high five

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Super painful high five"

Super painful high five

Morning Show Segments /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Super painful high five"