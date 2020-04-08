First inmate in Vermont tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate at Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton has tested positive for COVID-19. They started showing symptoms on Monday after three staff members at the facility got sick.

This is the first inmate in the Vermont prison system to be tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate has been placed in a negative pressure cell and does not require hospitalization but is being taken care of by medical personnel at the prison. Four DOC staff have been testes positive, three at Northwest in Swanton and One in Northern State in Newport.

The Secretary of the Agency of Human Services, Mike Smith said, “we anticipated it was not a case of if, but when and we proactively in corrections have been responding to keep the inmate and the rest of those housed in the facility and the staff safe.”

According to Smith, out of the staff members who are sick, one had no contact with inmates, one had possible contact within 48 hours of developing symptoms, and the last had confirmed contact with inmates with in 48 hours.

“In response to those positive tests, the facility was placed on modified lock down on April 5th and then full lock down on April 6 to protect inmates and prevent transmission.” said Smith

In a full lock down, inmates remain in their cells and meals and medicine are brought to them. Mike Smith says that an imamate who shared a cell with the confirmed case is in single room isolation but has not developed symptoms. The department of corrections is going to test all staff and inmates at the facility.

“We have no other inmates at this point who have tested positive who are suspected of covid-19 positive at this point, no other test pending for inmates” said Smith.

In regards to the rest of Vermont, Governor Phil Scott said we are seeing fewer cases than what was predicted but he still wants to make an extension to his “Stay home stay safe” order. Scott said we can expect the extension to come on Friday.

“We are data driven, we are going to watch what is happening and make sure that we are doing everything we can to keep Vermonters safe but knowing that we have to get to some sort of normalcy in the near future” said Scott.

Doctor Mark Levine said that the federal government has supplied the state with rapid testing that will give results in fifteen minutes. There are fifteen that are coming to Vermont.

Levine said, “We believe the total number of tests we will have is eighteen hundred total so the challenge will be making sure we have a supply pathway to obtain more testing materials.”

Levine also said that, with the exception of a few outbreaks, Vermont is in what he calls a “plateau phase” but that is not the same as deceleration. He also doesn’t believe that social distancing will be the new normal but we may have to return to it if we see a new peak of activity. You can find more information from the health department on COVID-19 here.