Gov. Phil Scott Issues “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Order

Coronavirus cases are growing all around the country. Two weeks ago Vermont only had one case but now we are up to one hundred and twenty-three. Governor Phil Scott has issues a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order. This comes after there being eight deaths in Vermont, with six of those deaths coming from Burlington Health and Rehab.

Governor Phil Scott said, “I need you to stay home doing so will save lives. It’s just that simple”

The order directs Vermonters to only leave your home for essential reasons such as health and safety. It also states that all non essential businesses must suspend all in-person operations.

“Everyone should be erring on the side of public health. We need people to keep their distance from each other. That is why this order is the strongest, one of the strongest in the nation.” said Scott

If a company is not deemed essential but can not move their business to remote operations they can make their case to the agency of commerce and community development website.

The Secretary of the Agency of Commerce & Community Development, Lindsay Kurrle said, “The definition of essential is only pertinent if your business operations require in person transactions.”

Dr. Mark Levine says the reason for this new order is because they want to catch the exponential growth in terms of the number of cases and so we don’t mirror death rate curves like those in other countries.

“We know this is going to be a great hardship for people, we know this is unprecedented, but we also know that this is really scientifically sound” said Levine.

In order to help with the economic impact that the coronavirus is having on Americans, Washington is considering a two trillion dollar aid package.

Congressman Peter Welch said, “There are many details to be worked out but the contours give me some real optimism that republicans and democrats are going to come together to get that aid back to individuals, to small business, and to our state.”

When it comes to a timeline of how long this will go on for, Dr. Levine says they don’t know

“I wish I had the very crystal clear answers for you but we don’t have those answers. Not as a national community or a global community.”

Governor Phil Scott also said that Vermont will suspend all Amtrak services starting tomorrow and that as forewarning, there may be more action needed to protect out health.