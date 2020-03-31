Many weddings are postponed due to COVID-19

There are a lot of anxious brides and grooms right now. They have spent months planning their wedding and it might not even happen. Usually when you are getting ready to go to a wedding you are putting on a nice outfit and going to a church or a reception hall but now days you might just be heading to your couch for a virtual wedding.

Some couples have decided to continue with their plans for the big day by streaming their wedding online for their guests. Others have decided to postpone it.

Giuliana Vetrano, bride to be, said “We wanted to have a real wedding, with lots of people and at a special place. It was just a matter of when”

Jaclyn Watson suggests waiting until 30 to 60 days before your wedding to decide what you think is best.

“It doesn’t make sense for the July through October clients to be repositioning their wedding right now because that is months away” said Watson.

According to Jaclyn, you won’t lose money if you postpone…But you *will if you cancel.

Jaclyn Watson said, “If you are no longer having the event and you have put a non refundable deposit down, and you cancel, you can’t get that back”

Jaclyn recommend to her brides that if they re-schedule, they choose a weekday as the new date, because the likelihood of getting all your vendors is much better.

Giuliana Vetrano said, “We were looking at weekdays I figured it’s not going to be a normal weekday because people will be coming out of a lot of time working from home, companies will understand our guests will want to do a nice thing for us if they can.”

Also, if you keep your wedding for this year, you will be helping small business owners get through this tough time

“If you postpone to 2021, which is fine, than your vendors can’t take another wedding for that day and they lose money again” said Watson.

Giuliana knows that Changing your wedding is a tough decision.

“Stop playing out all the scenarios all day long and stop thinking about October all the time but that’s easier said than done I definitely worry about it and come up with new ideas everyday.” said Vetrano

Jacklyn also says that it is so important to keep communicating with your vendors and everyone involved in your wedding and have an overabundance of communication so that you know that everyone is on the same page.