North Country Chamber of Commerce Prepares for Economic Impacts of the Coronavirus

Premier Francois Legault says Quebec will be taking new measures to protect its citizens during the Coronavirus pandemic. Legault is asking anyone who has returned to Quebec from any part of the world or who has flu symptoms to self-isolate for fourteen days. This has the north country chamber of commerce concerned because there are people who travel across the border everyday for work.

President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, Gary Douglas said, “It’s not practical. The nuance advice should be if displays any symptoms, there needs to me some more nuance to some of the specific things that need to carry on as much as possible during this period.”

Gary Douglas said they are having a conversation with Quebec government about this today and that they will continue that dialog in the weeks ahead.

“The intent of these actions I think its fair to say is not to disrupt business not to cause economic harm. That’s not the intent. That’s collateral damage that we will have to deal with.” said Douglas

With these travel restrictions, small businesses are concerned about the economic impact. The chamber of commerce says they have a plan to handle these concerns and want to have open communication with small businesses in north country.

Vice President of Marketing for North Country Chamber of Commerce, Kristy Kennedy said, “We are very optimistic that we can at least get you know the voices heard and take those challenges and start a really good conversation.”

Part of their plan is to encourage people to shop local. They plan to role out posters and signage to remind people of this imitative.

“Shopping local is always important but right now it is a little bit more important than ever. So put down the online, stop supporting the online realtors and look in your own backyard.” said Kennedy

The North Country Mayor, Colin Read said that there is a silver lining to this virus because because it might encourage people to shop locally going forward.