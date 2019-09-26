Suspicious package at Sanders’ Burlington office brings bomb squad

The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad was called to downtown Burlington Thursday to investigate a report of a suspicious package at Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office on Church Street.

Vermont State Police say the suspicious package was not an explosive device. According to Burlington Police, the package arrived in the mail just before noon on Thursday.

The office had to be evacuated as a precaution, but is now back open. The package has been removed and deemed not harmful.

Police say there are a number of things that deem a package suspicious. The U.S Postal Service will continue an investigation on the package.

Along with @VTStatePolice, @OneNorthAvenue has responded to a suspicious package at the office of Senator Sanders. Out of an abundance of caution, we have cleared offices in the building while it is assessed. Updates to follow. — Burlington Police (@OneNorthAvenue) September 26, 2019

A Burlington Police Department spokesperson said there was no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.