The number of jobless claims in Vermont keeps growing

Today is the first of the month and that means rent and utilities are due on top of all our other expenses. Being in the midst of this pandemic, most people are wondering how they are going to pay their bills.

Governor Phil Scott said, “Many are concerned not only about the health of their family, but about their financial future as well.”

Small businesses are hurting now more than ever, commerce and community development commissioner Lindsay Kurrle is encouraging they apply for the economic injury disaster loan. With it, businesses affected by covid-19 could receive a grant for up to ten thousand dollars.

Secretary of Agency of Commerce & Community, Lindsay Kurrle said, “You must first apply for the economic injury disaster loan and than request the advance. The advance does not need to be repaid and may be used to keep employees on payroll, pay for sick leave, may increase production costs due to supply chain disruptions, or paid business obligations.”

Kurrle also said employers can apply for the paycheck protection program and could apply for a loan of up to ten million dollars.

“This incentive program can help small businesses keep their workers on payroll by providing loans to cover loans associated with payroll” said Kurrle.

The labor department has expanded benefits to employers and to people impacted.

Commissioner for the Department of Labor, Michael Harrington said, “People who are having to work from home will find relief in their taxes come the next calculation.”

According to Harrington, if you have already filed a claim with the labor department, you will be receiving an additional 600- dollars from the federal government. For the next four months.

“If you have already filed a claim with the department, there is nothing more you need to do. That six hundred dollars will be automatically added to your claim when you file for this week” said Harrington.

Harrington also said that the department of labor has filed more claims in the past two weeks than they usually do in a typical year. They are well over thirty thousand claims and have had to triple their staff so that they can process all the claims.