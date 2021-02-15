The Two Degree Difference: Plymouth State University offering Climate Studies degree

Starting next semester, Plymouth State University in Plymouth New Hampshire will be expanding on its science program, launching a bachelor’s degree in climate studies.

“More and more, especially the young people have been extremely interested in doing something about [climate change] and fixing the problem. Doing advocacy. There are no degrees out there, very very few that are focused on climate” said Lourdes B. Avilés, Ph.D, a meteorology professor at Plymouth State University.

This new program is the first of its kind in the state of New Hampshire, and one of only a few nationwide. The goals of this program is to allow students to dive deeper into climate science, and get them ready for a wide variety of careers.

“It’s very exciting to see how they can in a way build their own path through a degree that not only teaches you the science of climate but allows you to go into other areas that normally scientists do not go” said Avilés.

PSU’s climate studies program will prepare students for private and public sector careers in fields such as emergency management, conservation, public policy, tourism, and science journalism to name a few.

With climate change a global crisis, Avilés says students should be prepared for a career that will require adaptation and learning on the job.

“I don’t think we can even imagine the types of jobs that might come in the future related to this.” said Avilés.

The flexibility of the program also allows students to add one or more relevant minor and certificate credentials. Bachelor’s of Science in Climate Studies is now available for registration for Fall of 2021. You can find more information about registration here.