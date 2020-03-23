Three More COVID-19 Deaths from Burlington Health and Rehab

MONTPELIER- Burlington is working with the state on the growing situation at Burlington Health and Rehab. Three residents died over the weekend who had tested positive. Fifteen new cases were reported from the facility. The Mayor wants immediate action on getting rehab patients out of the facility to better accommodate distancing guidelines. There are now seventy five positive COVID-19 tests and five deaths in Vermont. Fifteen new cases were reported out of Burlington Health and Rehab.

“There may be an opportunity in the very near future to have a select group of patients leave the facility. Ones that were not there for the long term so to speak” said Dr. Levine.

A majority of COVID-19 tests are being sent out to commercial labs, according to Doctor Levine. As they increase the test capacity they are having more positive tests.

“A number of the positives are in that group and to us that indicates that we are seeing more sustained community transmission of covid-19” said Dr. Levine.

Governor Phil Scott said he wants Vermonters to prepare for even more difficult measures to help slow the spread of the virus.

Scott said, “Vermonters should also expect additional steps very very soon that will further reduce contact and direct more to stay at home.”

Some of these measures could be a stay at home order.

“It’s not a question of if, its going to be a question of when and I will expect it will be in the next couple of days” said Governor Phil Scott.

Congressman Peter Welch said that this pandemic is causing us to sacrifice our economy for the benefit of our health.

“The main responsibility that the federal government has is to provide the funding so that our families are secure, our hospitals are secure, and our businesses are around to fight another day” said Welch.

Congressman Welch also said that they are considering new legislation that will focus on individuals, small business, hospitals, and state aid.

Congressman Welch said, “We can’t impose this on the states, on the communities, on the small businesses, on the hospitals, on the individuals who are all rallying to meet our public health crisis.”

Erin Sigrist from the Vermont Retail and Grocers association said that it is imperative that shoppers go back to shopping for only two weeks

“We ask that you take a little bit of precaution where necessary. We need to rest and rest and remember that food and other necessities are available and we ask that customers go back to shopping as they used to” said Sigrist.

Erin also asked to please respect new hours at Grocery Stores that are designated for the vulnerable population.