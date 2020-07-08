Vermont colleges can reopen in the fall with mandatory guidance

Vermont has announced new mandatory guidance for colleges to re-open next month. The Governor believes that Vermont colleges and universities will be able to bring students back to campus in the fall but they will have to sign a mandatory health and safety contract and be tested for COVID-19 at the beginning of the school year. The new mandatory guidance focuses on three major areas: decreasing the risk of those who have COVID-19 from entering campuses, decreasing the submission of COVID-19 among students and staff, and quickly identifying those with the virus and making sure they quarantine.

Governor Phil Scott said, “Schools have stepped up and proposed strict procedures and mitigation strategies. From quarantining and testing to facial coverings, limiting gathering sizes, to staggered dining times, and much more.”

According to Doctor Richard Schneider, a volunteer for the re-start task force, face coverings should be worn by all faculty, staff, students, and visitors.

Schneider said, “Institutions are prepared and ready to discipline students and employees. For example, if you have an employee who says it’s my right I don’t have to wear a mask…well then it is not your right to work at my school because you threaten the entire population by not doing that.”

The number of people in dining halls at one time will be limited too. There will also be other options available for students to get food.

Schneider said, “Schools are going to do vast majority take-out where you pick up a bag or they will deliver them to the dorms or they will schedule class time as if you were in class but you will be in the dining hall.”

The number of visitors on campus will be reduced and on move-in day there will be special guidance about who can accompany a student to their new dorm.

“It is just students in the dorm system but you can bring two guests but they have to go through all the normal processes of visiting Vermont”, said Schneider.

If a student or staff does not follow the health and safety guidelines, it could lead to the termination of an employee or dismissal for a student.

“It is really important. You can really hurt people and that is not our intent. Our intent is to make a better world at our colleges and universities.”

The academic calendar will also be modified. Students will be sent home for Thanksgiving break and they will not be brought back to campus until later in the spring. This is to prevent students who are traveling home for the holidays from bringing the virus back to campus.