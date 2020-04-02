Vermont is bracing for what health officials say will be the peak of the COVID-19

The state released its forecasting models for the spread of covid-19 and the possible outcomes we could be seeing in Vermont but Commissioner Michael Pieciak wants to make sure everyone knows that the modeling is not representative of definitive outcomes, but that we control the outcomes.

“We are using these forecasts to determine important hospital resource needs. Things like the number of staff hospital beds we will need, how many ICU beds we will need, the available ventilators, and the supply of PPE” said Michael Pieciak.

According to Financial Regulations Commissioner Michael Pieciak, as of March 26th Vermont was experiencing a growth rate in the top fifteen percent in the country. However, with the extensive measures Vermont is taking, that rate is decreasing.

Commissioner Michael Pieciak said, “You will see that Vermont is on a very different trajectory. You see that we have moved to the right of Massachusetts. We have moved further away from Connecticut. We have moved to the right of Pennsylvania and moving closer to Rhode island and New Hampshire.”

Vermont was doubling at a rate of every three days but now it is about every five days.

“We need more data to confirm the exact trajectory that we are on but it is indicating to us initially that part of this is due to the sacrifices that Vermonters are making.” said Pieciak

When it comes to medical surge facilities, Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says the state is creating an approach to help local hospital manage patient load.

“This will consist of a regionalized state support to assist hospitals were the surge and a centralized approach to address state medical max.” said Smith

Several of the outbreaks have been at senior care facilities but state health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says it doesn’t make sense to lock them down.

Dr. Mark Levine said, “A lock down would have to include basically leaving everyone who lives their now there and not allowing anyone new in. And not even discharging anyone to a new facility. I think that would be brought with substantial challenge.”

These numbers show a glimmer of hope for Vermonters but we need to continue with the Governors “Stay home, stay safe” order because it is going to take ten to fourteen days to see the full effect of these sacrifices.