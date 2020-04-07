Vermont team designs ventilator that could be safer for your lungs.

For the past couple of weeks a team in Vermont has been working on a model for an inexpensive ventilator. This new model called the “Vermontilator”, uses what engineers call airway pressure release ventilation (APRV) to help critically ill patients breath by inflating their lungs using long inspirations of air.

Professor at UVM, Dr. Jason Bates says, “this is a medically advised mode of mechanical ventilation that there is strong reason to believe will be a safe mode in COVID-19 patients.”

According to Doctor Jason Bates, being on a ventilator for long periods of time can damage the lungs, so the ultimate goal is to find the best way to ventilate a lung with the least amount of damage. Bates research shows that the major risk to patients on ventilators for a long time is damage to delicate lining of the lung from being peeled apart over and over.

“You have to support them and hope that their own bodies defense mechanisms, their own immune systems will be able to fight this and allow them to recover. In the mean time you have breath for them and get through it, but you don’t want to make things worse in the process” said Dr. Bates.

Doctor Bates has been studying this kind of lung damage similar to what COVID-19 patients experience, for the past fifteen years. He said he uses engineering methods to try to solve what it is that is going on in the lungs. APRV has a long history and there is a lot of research online about it. Bates says there is a strong reason to believe that it will protective against ventilator injuries.

A team of scientists, engineers, and doctors at the University of Vermont has been working on this design for about 3 weeks. Dr. Bates credits them for its success so far.

“We have come up with a device that is robust, simple to use, simple to operate, cheap to make, and that’s been a good sign.” said Dr. Bates.

According to Dr. Bates, the “Vermontalitor” will not cost more than a couple hundred dollars to make. The team is working with the Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center, UVM Health Network, UVM Foundation, the state of Vermont and other partners to secure funding, and engage qualified manufacturers.

Doctor Jason Bates said, “We don’t have anything in here which is particularly fancy. And we are making it as much as we can. In a way it can be reproduced by any skilled machine shop.”

A big concern right now across the country is running out of ventilators. Bates said it could help prepare the state if hospitals do end up running out of ventilators and could be a back up plan.

“If we save one life with the things it will have all been worth while. We just hope that if it needs to be of use, it be of use,” said Bates.

Doctor Bates said they will be submitting the design to the FDA in the next couple of days. The team is collaborating with UVM innovators to develop a business model to produce a large number of devices.