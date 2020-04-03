Vermont’s top leader is making his own recommendations about covering your face in public

Governor Scott said Vermont had a significat increase in positive cases that well exceeds what they have expierenced in the last few days. Scott wants everyone to remain optimistics but Vermonters need to know that we are going to see ups and downs, along with outbreaks and Scott’s team is trying to adapt to address future challenges.​

Governor Phil Scott said, “We can’t take our foot off the gas. Social distancing and washing your hands continue to be the most effective tools we have to reduce the spread and make sure we don’t overwhelm our hospitals.”​

Also, health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine had new guidance for Vermonters… Something he called evolving.​ Prior to Friday the C-D-C and the health department have been advising those asymptomatic, against wearing masks.​

​Dr. Mark Levine said, “Now I am joining other health leaders, in recommending that Vermonters wear cloth face masks in public even if they have no symptoms.”​

He said medical grade masks should be reserved for health care workers on the frontlines.​ He stressed social distancing is still the most effective way to slow the spread.​

“What Vermonters are already doing, the sacrifices they have been making, with social distancing is beginning to show promising results in slowing the spread.” said Levine.​

With all the hours medical staff are putting in, there are concerns people could get sick.​ That’s why the Governor is asking those with medical experience to volunteer for the medical reserve corps.​

“While we are asking a lot of people we also want you to take care of yourselves. Its so important for everyone to stay home to save lives but this doesn’t mean that you can’t get outdoors and enjoy some fresh air.”​ said Scott.

If you are choosing to spend sometime outside, Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore says choose an activity that is safe​

Julie Moore said, “When you are outside engage in low risk activities. Be smart and cautious to avoid any incidents that could require medical attention. If you have an accident you are putting health care providers and emergency responders in danger. Their sole focus should be on combatting the COVID-19 crisis.”​

Governor Scott also said that we don’t want to give anyone the false impression that a mask is going to protect you from getting the virus and we don’t want to take away from the supplies that health care providers need. The state is also purchasing any and all PPE as it becomes available.​