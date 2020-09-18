What apple picking looks like during a pandemic

Allenholm Farm is a seven generation Vermont apple orchard on an island in Lake Champlain. This year, they are celebrating 150 years but the celebration will be much different than what they expected. Allenholm can’t honor the year the way they would like because of the pandemic. However, the pandemic isn’t stopping them from inviting families to enjoy fall fun at the orchard.

If you plan on taking the family apple picking, make sure to bring your mask. Also be prepared to sanitize before picking any delicious fruit from the trees. At Allenholm, they also have safety officers who monitor the orchard to make sure everyone is following health guidelines.