Weather

Broken Clouds

Burlington

46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Plattsburgh

49°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with occasional light rain late. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Saint Johnsbury

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Rutland

45°F Few Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

West Lebanon

49°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Burlington

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

52° / 40°
Clouds giving way to sun
Sunday

51° / 48°
Cloudy with rain
Monday

61° / 48°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Tuesday

60° / 49°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Wednesday

59° / 42°
More clouds than sun
Thursday

49° / 42°
Morning showers
Friday

49° / 38°
Chance of showers
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

51°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

51°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

49°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

46°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

42°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

42°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

5 AM
Showers
40%
44°

45°

6 AM
Showers
60%
45°

44°

7 AM
Light Rain
70%
44°

44°

8 AM
Rain
90%
44°

45°

9 AM
Rain
100%
45°

46°

10 AM
Rain
100%
46°

