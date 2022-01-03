We’ll remain dry and cold for tonight. Temperatures will continue to drop and will bottom out in the single digits. With light winds out of the north, it’ll feel more like below zero in spots. The cold continues right into the Tuesday morning commute.

Dress accordingly and bundle up when heading off to work and school Tuesday morning! Temperatures for the kids at the bus stops will be in the single digits. Some good news is, we’ll see our temperatures reach the upper 20s. It’s still below freezing, but we’ll take it!

Clouds will increase during the afternoon hours but no snow is expected.

Most areas top out in the mid and upper 20s. A few spots will reach the 30s and some may not even get out of the teens.

Looking ahead…. temperatures do moderate a bit for the rest of the week and we also have a couple more chances for some snow.