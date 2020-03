I hope everyone is having a wonderful weekend. Saturday was a winter lovers dream. There was a cold wind at times, periodic snow showers and highs that were a solid 5-15° below normal. Saturday night, snow showers end everywhere and clouds will gradually thin. Lows will be scattered, expect temps around 5-10° in warmer valleys with mountains and colder hollows hovering around 0°.

Sunday is March 1st and it'll be a cold day. However, we will see much more sun than Saturday. Winds will be light from the west at 5-7mph. It'll be a beautifully cold way to start a new month with highs in the 20s. Remember, average is about 34°. Whatever your plans are, keep them, Mother Nature won't get in your way.