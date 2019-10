Kicking off the day Thursday on a wonderful note, with the sun shining down on clear skies across Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire!

It's nearly a perfect day, but there is one little low-pressure system, out over the great lakes and moving into the northeast this afternoon. That will bring in a few more clouds and the slightest chance for a stray shower especially if you live near the internation border, or in parts of the North Country. Rainfall totals barely reach a 0.10" in most spots