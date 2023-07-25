ABC22 & FOX44
Please enter a search term.
by: Alexander Wasilenko
Posted: Jul 25, 2023 / 05:02 AM EDT
Updated: Jul 25, 2023 / 05:02 AM EDT
Here are a few essentials you should pack in your middle-schooler’s backpack for a successful school year.
In the next few weeks, Netflix is releasing 22 new titles. No matter what your genre, there’s something new for you.
School is starting again, and your elementary-aged kids will need supplies! Check out Amazon’s best back-to-school deals to get what your kids need.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now