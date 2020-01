The temp tumbles Wednesday night and hovers in the single digits or teens Thursday. But, a very intense warm-up follows for Friday and Saturday, with a messy, complex storm, on tap, too. Settle in; this is a lengthy blog!

Tonight, snow showers trail off by around 10 PM, but that doesn't mean the driving concerns will have been completely alleviated. Untreated paved surfaces will turn to ice as puddles or slush freezes. Drivers should be wary of patchy black ice through the Thursday morning commute.