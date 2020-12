Friday is starting off with some light rain and snow shower depending on elevations. All thanks to some lake effect band coming off of Ontario we keep the chance for a few showers through the afternoon. Accumulations will be relatively light, with about a dusting to 2 inches for the NEK and Adirondacks.

Most of the precip will wrap up as we move into the evening, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall to the mid 30's