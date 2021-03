Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts, because we only have a few moments left of it as much cooler air begins to sink in under a blustery north and west wind.

That not to say that today's forecast isn't lovely with mostly sunny skies to start! Temperatures are now in the low to mid 40's but will eventually fall to the low 40's and 30's by afternoon and continue to fall overnight as another reinforcing cold front swings in for the evening.