CENTRAL, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the first half of December is showing signals of above average temperatures with slightly below average rain/snowfall. For the second half of the month, there’s a signal for above average temperatures as well. Changes to above average rain/snowfall are expected by the end of the month.



Warmer than average temperatures and above average rain/snowfall actually fits the pattern seen during a La Nina winter in the northeast. The moderate strength La Nina is expected to continue through this winter.

La Nina isn’t the only factor to what we can experience this winter. Lake Ontario is several degrees warmer than average, which could lead to more intense and frequent lake effect rain and snow showers if there are bursts of colder air moving over the lake.