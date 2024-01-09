While some areas haven’t experienced the strongest winds just yet, they’re are hauling over the mountain! Here’s a look at the top wind gusts so far!

As of 9:45 PM over 4600 Vermonters are without power!

As the warm air continues to push northward, our winds will increase across the board, but especially along our western slopes. Here’s a look at some spots that find the strongest winds gusts at times over 70 mph between 12-5 AM.

Stay off the roads and stay safe out there tonight!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley