Monday: Partly sunny skies for most of our region, but our southern zone will have mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower is possible for us in the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures climb to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s, a few degrees cooler in southern zones.

Monday Night: We will finally have a clear sky with temperatures overnight into the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Expect mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the low 70’s

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver