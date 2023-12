We’ve got a very similar forecast for Friday as we saw Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies, light drizzle or spot showers, as well as a lot of low hanging clouds and fog. Take it easy traveling out and about today. High temperatures climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday brings a cold front with temperatures a bit closing to seasonable in the upper 30s and a mix of light rain and light snow showers.

Have a great day!