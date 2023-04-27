We have a few leftover showers and patchy, dense fog to contend with this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s to low 40s now, but with the clearing of the fog and clouds later this morning those readings will rise in a hurry.

We’ll be back in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon alongside clearing skies and drier weather. A few fair weather clouds will dot the sky late today with mostly clear skies overnight. Temps will dip into the 20s and 30s by Friday morning.

Friday afternoon, temperatures will soar into the middle to upper 60s. Those near seasonable highs will be met with loads of sunshine through the afternoon. Enjoy Friday’s forecast because the weekend looks damp; both Saturday and Sunday.