Tonight, we will see mostly clear conditions, but we will see hazy skies due to wildfire smoke from Canada. Temperatures overnight will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday will be a mostly hazy day, but most of the haze will be in the morning, with it lessening into the afternoon. In the afternoon, temperatures will peak into mid to upper 70’s for the high.

Tuesday will start to see the wildfire smoke finally move out of our area. However, we will see temperatures back into the low 80’s for the high.

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver