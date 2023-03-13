Light rain and snow showers are filtering into the region as of 3:30 PM as a surface low pressure system passes over the Great Lakes Region.

Temperatures are still above the freezing mark in most locations outside the highest mountain peaks, but as we head overnight, the snow picks up as another low pressure system enters the region.

Winter storm warnings are in place for Southern Vermont, Sullivan County, New Hampshire and the higher elevation zones of Essex County, New York. That is where we find the highest snow totals, and the greatest chance for power outages.

How much snow you receive is highly based on how close you are to the center of low pressure that develops off the coast and your elevation.

Without a doubt the jackpot is the higher elevations zones of Bennington and Windham Counties, where there is the possibility of 1-2 FEET of snow. The mountains in Central and Northern Vermont and Essex County New York can anticipate 12-18″ while the NEK cashes in on 4-8”.

The Champlain Valley finds the higher end of 4-8″ as this storm continues through Tuesday and Wednesday, before tapering off Wednesday night.

Stay safe out there

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley