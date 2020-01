A new study shows Vermont ranks 12th in money spent on healthcare annually in the U.S. Vermont residents spend an average of $6,103 per year on healthcare, which is above the national average of $5,640.78. Hawaii residents spend the least at $3,626 per person; Alaskans spend the most, at $7,469.

As the 2020 election looms, the skyrocketing cost of healthcare will be a major issue at the ballot box. Presidential-candidate positions on the issue run the gamut from repealing the Affordable Care Act to Medicare for All. But there is no Red State-Blue State delineation in the data, as high-cost states and low-cost states appear outside of clear political designations.