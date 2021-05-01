Unsettled pattern continues….

Latest Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge….
The surface analysis shows the incoming shower threat for tonight…. moisture with some energy will track along the cold front which will stall out…. moisture in the deep south will be drawn northward….
So, it’ll be partly sunny & a bit breezy for Sunday…. it’ll be dry from Middlebury points north…. as Southern Vermont / New Hampshire deals with another shower threat….
highs will range from the upper50s into the low & mid 60s…
Everyone gets into the showers on Monday…. a steadier rain evolves mid-to-late afternoon….
highs will be mainly in the 50s…. much warmer toward Bennington, Brattleboro, & Keene….
Here’s your forecast for Tonight and Tomorrow / Sunday….
Some of us will be completely dry tomorrow / Sunday…. aside from that…. there’s only one COMPLETELY DRY day for all of us on the 7-day forecast…. that being Thursday….