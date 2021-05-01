Unsettled pattern continues….

Latest Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge….

The surface analysis shows the incoming shower threat for tonight…. moisture with some energy will track along the cold front which will stall out…. moisture in the deep south will be drawn northward….





Surface Analysis – as of 7:41pm

So, it’ll be partly sunny & a bit breezy for Sunday…. it’ll be dry from Middlebury points north…. as Southern Vermont / New Hampshire deals with another shower threat….



Future Tracker Clouds & Precipitation – Sunday at 9am (left) and at 3pm (right)

highs will range from the upper50s into the low & mid 60s…

Future Tracker Forecast High Temperatures – Sunday

Everyone gets into the showers on Monday…. a steadier rain evolves mid-to-late afternoon….



Future Tracker Clouds & Precipitation – Monday at 10am (left) and at 6pm (right)

highs will be mainly in the 50s…. much warmer toward Bennington, Brattleboro, & Keene….

Future Tracker Forecast High Temperatures – Monday

Here’s your forecast for Tonight and Tomorrow / Sunday….





Some of us will be completely dry tomorrow / Sunday…. aside from that…. there’s only one COMPLETELY DRY day for all of us on the 7-day forecast…. that being Thursday….