We are on our last leg of systems passing through New England this week. A decaying cold front to our west will swing through late today into Saturday with spotty showers/downpours and thunderstorms. This morning, isolated showers and a few thunder-showers are navigating their way through the North Country and Northeast Kingdom. Elsewhere, it’s a partly to mostly cloudy start with patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 50s to low 60s across the board.

This afternoon will feature seasonable temperatures, an uptick in humidity, and light southerly breezes. High temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 70s for the second half of the day with a little bit of mugginess added in. The heat and humidity will combine with our incoming cold front today to produce a few additional downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon.

There is a non-severe thunderstorm threat for our entire viewing area as issued by the Storm Prediction Center. The heavy rainfall and briefly gusty winds are going to be the main hazards with any one storm. The heavy downpours could lead to minor street flooding/ponding/puddling and reduced visibility from time to time, so be sure to drive safe. Rainfall amounts will likely total a 1/2″ or less for many.

As for the weekend, we cannot rule out a spot shower as that cold front exits off shore for Saturday. The best chance for a spotty shower or two will reside across northern Vermont and New Hampshire. Once those showers clear, drier weather begins to work in along with cool, north breezes. Temperatures will land near 70 degrees for the first half of the weekend with lower 70s expected by Sunday. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with those warmer highs and more sunshine on the way.