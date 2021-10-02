Wet Finish to the Weekend…. nice weather is a comin’….

Latest Sky Tracker Forecast by Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge
A boundary draped across the region Sunday…. means showers / some periods of light rain….
the boundary is also a dividing line between the upper 50s & lower 60s….. versus the upper 60s & lower 70s down toward Southern VT and Lake George….
The Future Tracker shows the boundary to our south will provide more cloud-cover issues and a shower threat into Monday…. temps region-wide will be in the upper 50s into the lower 60s….
Here’s your forecast for Tonight & Sunday….
Unsettled pattern into the beginning of the work week…. then we jump into some really nice weather in the Champlain Valley beginning Tuesday….. lasting the rest of the work week….