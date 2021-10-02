Wet Finish to the Weekend…. nice weather is a comin’….

Latest Sky Tracker Forecast by Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge

A boundary draped across the region Sunday…. means showers / some periods of light rain….





Future Tracker Clouds & Precipitation – Sunday at 7am (left), at Noon (center), and at 5pm (right)

the boundary is also a dividing line between the upper 50s & lower 60s….. versus the upper 60s & lower 70s down toward Southern VT and Lake George….

Future Tracker Forecast High Temperatures – Sunday

The Future Tracker shows the boundary to our south will provide more cloud-cover issues and a shower threat into Monday…. temps region-wide will be in the upper 50s into the lower 60s….



Future Tracker Clouds & Precipitation – Monday at Noon (left) and Future Tracker Forecast High Temperatures – Monday (right)

Here’s your forecast for Tonight & Sunday….



Forecast Pages – Tonight (left) & Tomorrow / Sunday (right)

Unsettled pattern into the beginning of the work week…. then we jump into some really nice weather in the Champlain Valley beginning Tuesday….. lasting the rest of the work week….