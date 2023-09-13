We continue to monitor the latest with Hurricane Lee as it continues to make its way north, paralleling the east coast for the rest of the week. Overall, Lee still has an eyewall as of Wednesday morning but the fanning out of the clouds is a sign of weakening. We’re expecting Lee to weaken as it moves into those cooler, northern Atlantic waters Friday through the weekend.

The track has shifted a little bit to the west since Tuesday night’s forecast update, but it doesn’t mean much for us in the North Country and Upper Valley. If anything, the clouds and gusty showers may extend a bit farther west through Saturday with this new track.

Lee does not look like a significant weather-maker for us in New York and Vermont with mostly cloudy skies, isolated showers, and gusty northwest winds up to 40 mph (gustiest in the Green and White mountains). However, New Hampshire may experience slightly higher wind gusts, light rain, and overcast skies since Granite Staters will be closer to the system. We’ll continue to watch the forecast develop as we get closer to the weekend. Stay safe and remain weather aware.