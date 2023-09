It’s generally a dry start to Tuesday with a few isolated mountain showers bubbling up during the afternoon. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy and high temperatures reach the middle and upper 70’s.

Widespread rain rolls in Wednesday falling heavy during the morning and becomes more scattered during the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with rainfall totals ranging between a half and inch to an inch.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley