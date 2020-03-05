Mountain Forecast

Good evening!

It was a nice day out there for early March with middle 40s in some spots with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Safe to say March has come in like a lamb over the lion. However, we are tracking a couple storm systems for tomorrow, there will be a strong offshore storm that will stay well to our east. But to our west a low pressure know as a "clipper" will move on by. These types of low pressure systems are usually moisture starved and don't have much "thump" to them if you will.