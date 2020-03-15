Mountain Forecast

Good Sunday evening to you I hope you had a great weekend! Overall the weekend was pretty good. The sun shined nicely on both days, but it was bit cool especially as we head towards spring. The biggest issue had to be that wind though. The wind really did not let up for most of the weekend and held windchill's today to the upper teens for most of the region. Here is the good news, as we head through tonight the wind will finally let up a bit.

Tonight, temperatures will fall back into the teens and single digits in our usual cooler spots. Since the wind is letting up though windchill will finally not be as big of a factor as compared to the last few days.