Nice Temps…. shower / t-storm threat but no wash-outs….

Latest Sky Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge
Another delightful afternoon / evening…. radar has been active…. still is…. but the air is very dry…. doubting anything is hitting the ground now…. pop-up shower / t-storm threat starting tomorrow / Sunday….
The surface analysis shows high pressure being able to provide our sunshine…. but these “ripples” at the surface…. disturbances / weaknesses aloft…. along with a few other factors…. means a shower / t-storm possibility the next few days….
Partly sunny for Sunday…. the risk of a shower / t-storm popping up mid-day thru the afternoon….
forecast highs will range from the upper 60s into the low & mid 70s….
Partly sunny for Monday…. risk of another shower / t-storm popping up….
forecast high temperatures will be mainly in the 70s…. except for some of you up in the Northeast Kingdom….
Here’s your forecast for Tonight and Tomorrow / Sunday….
Nice mid-May pattern…. as temps continue to moderate and actually run above average…. could be turning unsettled later in the week….