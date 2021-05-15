Nice Temps…. shower / t-storm threat but no wash-outs….

Latest Sky Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge

Another delightful afternoon / evening…. radar has been active…. still is…. but the air is very dry…. doubting anything is hitting the ground now…. pop-up shower / t-storm threat starting tomorrow / Sunday….

Planner for Sunday

The surface analysis shows high pressure being able to provide our sunshine…. but these “ripples” at the surface…. disturbances / weaknesses aloft…. along with a few other factors…. means a shower / t-storm possibility the next few days….



Surface Analysis – as of 9:27pm Saturday Evening

Partly sunny for Sunday…. the risk of a shower / t-storm popping up mid-day thru the afternoon….



Future Tracker Clouds & Precipitation – Sunday at Noon (left) and at 5pm (right)

forecast highs will range from the upper 60s into the low & mid 70s….

Future Tracker Forecast High Temperatures – Sunday

Partly sunny for Monday…. risk of another shower / t-storm popping up….



Future Tracker Clouds & Precipitation – Monday at Noon (left) and at 3pm (right)

forecast high temperatures will be mainly in the 70s…. except for some of you up in the Northeast Kingdom….

Future Tracker Forecast High Temperatures – Monday

Here’s your forecast for Tonight and Tomorrow / Sunday….



Forecast Pages – Tonight (left) and Tomorrow / Saturday (right)

Nice mid-May pattern…. as temps continue to moderate and actually run above average…. could be turning unsettled later in the week….