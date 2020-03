I hope everyone is having a great weekend. We couldn't have asked for anything better in a Saturday in early March. The sky was a vibrant blue, the wind was light and highs hovered right around normal (36°).

Saturday night, clouds will thicken a bit but the night stays mainly dry. I can't rule out a few flurries but overall, most us stay quiet and chilly. Lows will be in the high teens & low 20s. You've heard it a million times by now but in case you forgot, daylight saving time is starting and we're skipping 2am tonight. Plan accordingly.