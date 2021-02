Good afternoon!

Top temps today reached the mid to upper 30s across the board, and tomorrow that 'outdoor thermostat' takes us even higher into the upper 30s to low 40s. In between, tonight, we stall in the upper 20s to low 30s. Scattered light rain and snow showers highlight the overnight period, wrapping up by daybreak Tuesday with a 2-6" across mountain peaks. Little to no accumulation is expected elsewhere thanks to the warmth, but roads may be wet or slushy by early Wednesday.