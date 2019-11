WINOOSKI, VT - On Friday Hannaford announced a $188,000 donation to the Vermont Foodbank. It is a part of Hannaford’s Fuel Kids at School program that is donating $1 million to support hunger relief efforts at schools in New York and New England.

"Hannaford is really trying to be greater than grocery’s we have a long-standing commitment of giving back to the community and closing gaps for hunger relief," said Hannaford Supermarkets Vermont Director of Operations Samara Bushey.