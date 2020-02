Good Tuesday evening!

There are still rain and snow showers hanging around Tuesday afternoon as a low passes to our south and east. It won't amount to much, but that activity is followed by another blossoming of snow showers after 10 PM. This is mainly through higher terrain, and it's very light and scattered with only a dusting to around 1" expected. The temp drops into the upper teens to low and mid 20s with clouds clearing towards daybreak Wednesday.