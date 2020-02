Yes, another one. A noticeable shift towards warmer air in today's weather models has more and more rain taking away from snow accumulation with this one through broad valleys. Meanwhile, heavy, wet snow is still on tap midslope to mountain peak. Plus, we're talking big wind gusts, too. Let's get the breakdown as of Tuesday evening. Be sure to check back tomorrow for any forecast adjustments! These complex thermal profiles leave us with a great deal of uncertainty.

Tonight - Light rain and/or snow showers are possible as a weak front sits draped over the North Country. The temp falls to the 20s after a mild afternoon in the 30s and 40s. With all the recent snowmelt, areas of dense fog may form with visibility falling periodically below one-quarter mile for drivers.