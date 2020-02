A messy, complex winter storm takes aim during the Thursday morning commute promising a walloping of brief, but heavy rain, snow and strong southeasterly wind gusts. Let's break it down.

Today, a warm front lifting north through our region and into southern Quebec brought temps up into the mid 30s to around 40 degrees. And, that is where they remain overnight. As snow showers associated with that boundary push into Canada, areas of fog may form through around midnight. Then, heavy rain and snow kick-off.