Good Monday evening!

It's been a beautiful kickoff to the work week with an endless blue sky and ample sunshine. Unfortunately, that mid-April sun is no match for the cold air that rode in on the heels of last night's cold front. Top temps have been kept down about 5-10 degrees below average with many spots in the 40s to low 50s. Big changes are in store for Tuesday as a second cold front goes sailing by, bringing along with it rain, wind and possibly a few thunderstorms, plus a reinforcing shot of cold air.