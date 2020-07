I hope everyone is having a great weekend! Humidity stayed manageable and there was plenty of heat to go around on Saturday; highs got well into the 80s. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with comfortable lows falling into the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday, humidity will creep back up after a comfortable morning. If you're planning a run or any other exercise, as obvious as this sounds, the morning will be the time to get it done. Afternoon highs will jump into the upper 80s & low 90s with a heat index in the middle & upper 90s. A southwest wind will also get going at 10-20mph. That will help make things a little more comfortable but it'll also kick up waves on the water.