It's a quiet weather day Monday, so let's dive right into Tuesday-Wednesday's forecast and the impacts that can be expected in Northern New England & New York from Tropical Storm Isaias!

The latest update on Isaias from the National Hurricane Center: It's currently off the coast of Florida and Georgia, heading north at 15 mph. Isaias is expected to trek northward, making landfall in the Carolina's late Monday evening. It continues to speed north, reaching our region early Tuesday evening!