Good Wednesday evening and Happy Christmas Eve Eve!

Light snow along the Canadian border and throughout northern New York and northern Vermont will taper off this evening, run out of here by extremely dry air. Some partial clearing may be possible overnight, with a steady temp in the upper 20s to low 30s, before clouds begin to fill back in again by early Thursday morning. From there, it's all about the warmth, wind and water as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Let's break it down...