Good evening!

A layer of warm air aloft in the atmosphere (above 3000') really cut down our snow totals, in many cases by at least half of what was expected. It raced into the region about 3 hours too soon this morning. This earlier arrival cut off the heavy 1-2"/hr snowfall rates that if we had managed to hold onto, would easily have brought us into the forecast ranges. Instead, it was a mixture of sleet and snow over northern areas and sleet and freezing rain south. However, if that has left you feel downtrodden, there are more opportunities for snow in the coming days.