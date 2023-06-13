ABC22 & FOX44
Please enter a search term.
by: Haley Bouley
Posted: Jun 13, 2023 / 06:35 AM EDT
Updated: Jun 13, 2023 / 06:35 AM EDT
Whether your dad wants to grill, play sports or read on a Kindle, we’ve got him covered with this selection of popular items.
With June being Pride Month, you may be looking for some books by LGBTQ+ authors to read. Enjoy these books by LGBTQ+ authors during Pride Month and beyond.
Fans of all ages are excited about the upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie. These newly released dolls from Mattel are upping the anticipation even more.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now